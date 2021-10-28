Sofia Maldonado Diaz's career night part of UA sophomore's evolution

Friday’s win came after what Rubio described as a weekend of “travel woes.” The Wildcats missed their Thursday flight to Boulder and didn’t arrive at the hotel until 2:30 p.m. the next day. The match was postponed an extra hour to accommodate the traveling miscues. Rubio expected more. "The conference should have canceled that match," he said.

“When we won the game, we were excited, obviously,” Maldonado Diaz said. “After all the problems we had with the airport and flights and everything, we were so tired.”

Maldonado Diaz has already established herself as a cornerstone player, ranking second on the team in kills with 234 and total attacking attempts at 664 after leading the team in both stats as a freshman last season.

Maldonado Diaz’s collegiate journey has been a long one.

She moved to Tucson in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic that pushed the 2020-21 season into the spring semester, all while trying to overcome a language barrier and adjusting to a style of volleyball much different than in her home country of Mexico.