10-4: Wildcats go over, out in home run-fueled win over Arkansas

Wildcats coach Mike Candrea said it was an early momentum-builder.

“I thought her getting us on the board early was huge,” Candrea said. “For where we’re playing and trying to get the crowd out of it a little bit, I thought it was a great at-bat, and a great thing for us to start this game off.”

Arizona tacked on another run in the third after Meoño reached on an error, Mulipola walked, and Palacios sent an RBI single to left field.

Starting pitcher Hanah Bowen didn’t allow a hit until Arkansas left fielder Hannah McEwen got the Razorbacks on the board with a solo shot to lead-off the fourth, and the NCAA’s second leading home-run hitter Braxton Burnside doubled in the next at-bat.

Bowen retired the next three Hogs to end the inning with a 3-1 Wildcat lead. She allowed four runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Muliposa commended Bowen for her performance in the circle, which freed up the Arizona bats.

“She’s lights-out,” Muliposa said. “Her pitches were moving and everything was hitting on all cylinders for her. She did a great job tonight.”