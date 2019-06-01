Arizona knows who it will play in a Women's College World Series elimination game. That would be Alabama, which run-ruled Florida 15-3 on Saturday evening.
As for when the teams will play? Well, that's anyone's guess.
A three-hour weather delay midway through the Washington-Minnesota game has wreaked havoc on the "Survival Saturday" schedule in Oklahoma City. The Wildcats' 6:30 p.m. scheduled start has been pushed back. Arizona is hoping for a first pitch around 9 p.m. Tucson time.
Alabama it is!The Cats will meet the Crimson Tide at approximately 9 p.m. MST/11 p.m. CT on ESPN with a trip to the National Semifinals on the line.Let's do this. #Attack pic.twitter.com/QmyBbRURsM— Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) June 2, 2019
Another delay, or a long game between Washington and Oklahoma State later this evening, could force the Wildcats' game into Sunday. The WCWS manual says that "generally, games should not start after 11 p.m. local time" — which would be 9 p.m. in Tucson.
It's all part of a long day in Oklahoma City.
Washington beat Minnesota 5-3 in a game that finished at 2:50 p.m., Tucson time. The Florida-Alabama game that followed started at 3:20 p.m. and ended just after 5:30 p.m. The Washington-Oklahoma State game is scheduled to start at 6:21 p.m., Tucson time. Arizona's elimination game against the Crimson Tide will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of that game.
Weather forecasts call for a 15 percent chance of rain the rest of the day.
This story will be updated once more is known about Arizona's start time.