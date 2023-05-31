The honors just keep coming for Allie Skaggs.

One day after she was named a second-team All-American by D1Softball, the Arizona second baseman reeled in a biggie: Rawlings Gold Glove.

Skaggs is the first collegiate Wildcat to join the Gold Glove ranks in the second season the award has been given out. Former UA standout Chelsea Goodacre earned the honor as a professional with the USSA Pride in 2017.

Skaggs also claimed Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors after completing a season with no errors in 168 chances, something no other Wildcat infielder had ever done. She had 91 putouts and 77 assists and participated in 10 double plays.

After Skaggs earned the league's DPOY honor, she shared that her biggest goal entering this season was to clean up the errors (13 the previous season).

“I struggled mentally on defense a lot last year. I was very anxious and nervous out there sometimes, and ... I wasn’t comfortable at all,” Skaggs said. “One thing I vividly remember telling my dad after we got eliminated (in the Women’s College World Series last year): I want to make the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team next year.”

She did that and more.

Skaggs, who is mainly known for what she can do offensively, led the Pac-12 in runs batted in (64), a total that's tied for sixth nationally, and knocked 14 home runs.

Skaggs also has earned a Pac-12 first-team selection, second-team NFCA All-West honors and CSC Academic All-District.

Two others from the Pac-12 made the Gold Glove list, which was announced by the NFCA on Wednesday afternoon: Washington right fielder Madison Huskey and Stanford catcher Aly Kaneshiro. The league leads all conferences with three players; the ACC and SEC each have two.