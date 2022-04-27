Allie Skaggs belts three homers as Wildcats sweep New Mexico State in doubleheader

Allie Skaggs continued her hot-hitting ways on Wednesday night, and Arizona swept New Mexico in a nonconference doubleheader played in Las Cruces.

The Wildcats won Game 1, 14-9, then skunked the Aggies 11-0 in the nightcap.

Skaggs drove in three runs in the first game, belting a seventh-inning home run to widen the Wildcats’ lead. She kept it up in Game 2, hitting a pair of home runs and driving in five. Izzy Pacho registered a career-high five hits in the lid-lifter, while Blaise Biringer — an Ole Miss transfer — hit her first home run as a Wildcat.

Madi Elish registered the win in Game 1, striking out six as she improved to 6-3. Jessie Fontes pitched a complete-game shutout in Game 2. Arizona will return home this weekend for a nonconference double-dip against Fresno State. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.

Compiled in part from a news release.

