Allie Skaggs added one more honor to her mantel for the 2023 season.
D1 softball named her as a second-team All-American on Wednesday.
The junior second baseman had her second consecutive standout season. She followed a sophomore year of being the Pac-12 co-leader with 24 home runs with owning the RBI top spot outright (64), a mark that was fifth in the nation.
She earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors by committing no errors in 168 chances — something that no other Wildcat second baseman has done. She is the fourth UA player who has taken home DOP honors: Hallie Wilson in 2015, Kellie Fox in 2014 and Caitlin Lowe, current Arizona coach, in 2007.
She was also named to the All-Pac 12 first team, second team NFCA All-West honors and CSC Academic All-District (she is a journalism major with a .396 GPA). It was her second NFCA All-West Region honor.
Skaggs added 14 home runs this season, which led the Wildcats and was fifth in the league.
Two Pac-12 players made D1 Softball's first team: Washington's Baylee Klingler and UCLA's Maya Brady. Two others in the league made second team: Utah's Ellessa Bonstrom and UCLA's Megan Faraimo. And three from the Pac-12 made the All-Freshman team: UCLA's Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery, along with Stanford's NiJaree Canady.