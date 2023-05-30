Allie Skaggs added one more honor to her mantel for the 2023 season.

D1 softball named her as a second-team All-American on Wednesday.

The junior second baseman had her second consecutive standout season. She followed a sophomore year of being the Pac-12 co-leader with 24 home runs with owning the RBI top spot outright (64), a mark that was fifth in the nation.

She earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors by committing no errors in 168 chances — something that no other Wildcat second baseman has done. She is the fourth UA player who has taken home DOP honors: Hallie Wilson in 2015, Kellie Fox in 2014 and Caitlin Lowe, current Arizona coach, in 2007.

She was also named to the All-Pac 12 first team, second team NFCA All-West honors and CSC Academic All-District (she is a journalism major with a .396 GPA). It was her second NFCA All-West Region honor.

Skaggs added 14 home runs this season, which led the Wildcats and was fifth in the league.