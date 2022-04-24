Allie Skaggs' grand slam helps Arizona take series in Salt Lake City

Allie Skaggs homered twice — including a fourth-inning grand slam — and the No. 24-ranked UA softball team held off Utah 6-5 on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

Skaggs' slam put UA up 5-1, and her solo shot in the seventh put the Wildcats (27-16, 6-12 Pac-12) up 6-3 and proved huge after Utah scored twice in the bottom of the inning.

Utah (22-22, 5-10) had four hits in the seventh to cut the lead to one, but Devyn Netz got Jordyn Gasper to ground out to end the game and give UA the series after losing the opener.

Netz (13-5) started the game, and after being relived by Madi Elish, came back with two outs in the seventh. She allowed a single before retiring the final Utah batter.

Izzy Pacho had three hits for UA, while Skaggs and Hannah Martinez each had two. Skaggs is now tied with fellow sophomore Carlie Scupin for the team lead with 16 homers.

The Wildcats are 6-4 in conference play since starting the season 0-8.

Arizona will play in a pair of nonconference doubleheaders this week. UA will face New Mexico State (10-29) in Las Cruces starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, then host Fresno State (16-30) starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

