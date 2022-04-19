Allie Skaggs ties school record with 3 homers, UA sweeps doubleheader against UTEP

Allie Skaggs and the Arizona Wildcats are on fire.

The UA slugger tied a school record by belting three home runs, including a run-rule-inducing, two-run walk-off shot, and the Wildcats beat UTEP 10-2 in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Hillenbrand Stadium. Skaggs’ hitting performance came after Arizona beat the Miners 9-0 in the lid-lifter; she went 1 for 2 with an RBI single in Game 1.

Since losing to Oregon State on April 9, the Wildcats (25-15) have won five of six.

Arizona put together back-to-back four-run innings in Game 1 to take an 8-0 lead. Sophia Carroll, Jasmine Perezchica and Sharlize Palacios all had RBI singles and Izzy Pacho had an RBI walk as part of a four-run second. Paige Dimler ripped a solo home run, Palacios had a two-run single and Skaggs had an RBI single to make it 8-0. Carroll’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning capped the Wildcats’ scoring.

Hanah Bowen pitched four scoreless inning in Game 1, striking out six and walking two while giving up just one hit. Jessie Fontez struck out two in her one inning of relief.

The Wildcats ambushed UTEP starter Zaylie Calderon in Game 2, scoring three runs before the Miners pitcher could record an out. Perezchica led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk, then Palacios ripped a two-run home run to center field.

Skaggs followed with a solo shot to left, and the Wildcats led 3-0. Skaggs added a solo shot in the third and a two-run shot in the sixth to secure the two-game sweep. Devyn Netz pitched five innings in Game 2, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out five and walking two. Madi Elish pitched the final inning against UTEP, which fell to 12-28.

Arizona will play a three-game series at Utah starting Friday. All three games will be televised on either Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12 Arizona or Pac-12 Mountain.

