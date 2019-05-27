Up next Who: No. 6 Arizona (47-12) vs. No. 3 Washington (50-7) What: WCWS, first game: Arizona vs. Washington When: 9 a.m. Thursday Where: Oklahoma City TV: ESPN

Consistent Alyssa Alyssa Denham has been the model of consistency since transferring to Arizona from Louisiana-Lafayette a year ago. Here's a look at her numbers: 2018: 23 appearances, 11-3 record, 1.85 ERA, 94 hits allowed, 28 earned runs allowed, 72 strikeouts, 26 walks 2019: 21 appearances, 13-5 record, 1.87 ERA, 70 hits allowed, 28 earned runs allowed, 109 strikeouts, 36 walks

Women's College World Series Double-elimination tournament in Oklahoma City. Championship finals are best-of-three. THURSDAY • Game 1: No. 3 Washington (50-7) vs. No. 6 Arizona (47 12), 9 a.m. (ESPN) • Game 2: No. 2 UCLA (51-6) vs. No. 7 Minnesota (46-12), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN) • Game 3: No. 5 Florida (49-16) vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State (44-15), 4 p.m (ESPN2) • Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma (54-3) vs. No. 8 Alabama (57 8), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2) FRIDAY • Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN) • Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) SATURDAY • Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9 a.m. (ESPN) • Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN) • Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m. (ESPN) • Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) SUNDAY • Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 10 a.m. (ESPN) • Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 12:30 p .m. (ESPN) • Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 teams, 4 p.m. (ESPN2) • Game 14, (if necessary): Game 12 teams, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2) CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS • Game 1: 4:30 p.m., Monday, June 3 (ESPN) • Game 2: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 4 (ESPN) • Game 3 (if necessary): 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 5 (ESPN)