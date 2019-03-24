The University of Arizona softball team finished off a dominating two-week run against the Oregon schools, shutting out host Oregon State 4-0 on Sunday as Alyssa Denham tossed her first career no-hitter.
No. 11-ranked UA (24-7, 6-0 Pac-12) swept six games from the Ducks and Beavers by a combined 48-8.
Denham (7-2) stuck out eight and walked three in throwing the program’s first no-hitter since Taylor McQuillin do so last February.
Jessie Harper homered for the third straight game, giving her 17 for the season. That ranks No. 2 in the country. Malia Martinez also went deep.
Reyna Carranco had two of UA’s five hits and is batting a team-high .462.
UA next hosts No. 18 ASU in a three-game series at Hillenbrand Stadium. The first contest is at 5 p.m. Friday.