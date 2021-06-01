Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza has been front and center during Cats' run to Women's College World Series

“Being able to finish at the World Series is something that not a lot of people can say,” she said.

Her journey makes it seem even more unimaginable. She tore her right ACL as a freshman in 2016, then suffered the same injury to her right ACL just a few days before the 2017 NCAA Regionals. Both comebacks were difficult: Palomino-Cardoza relied on her Christian faith as she worked back to full strength.

She would turn to that faith once again this season. During a series against Arizona State in Tempe, Palomino-Cardoza was legging out a single when she fell to the ground, grabbing her right knee. In that moment, Palomino-Cardoza said, “it was a mix of a scare and ‘not again.’”

She ended up missing just three games.

“That’s not a way that I would have wanted to go out — having COVID cancel last year and then going out with an injury this year,” Palomino-Cardoza said. “I don’t think would have been in my plans at all. There was simply a lot of praying and a lot of just trusting in that it was nothing big, and we weren’t going to worry about it until we knew for sure. I think that whole four days was just a lot of faith, praying, and just relief when it came back good news.”