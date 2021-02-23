Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona Wildcats centerfielder Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza was awarded Pac-12 Player of the Week honors after helping the Wildcats start the season 5-0.

The sixth-year senior went 8 for 12 at the plate with two home runs, four RBI, five walks and 11 runs scored as third-ranked Arizona won all five games of the Hillenbrand Invitational.

“What a show she’s been putting on this weekend” 🍿 @lysssscat32 is third nationally in both batting average (.667) and OBP (.765) among all players with 10+ at-bats pic.twitter.com/sG1qsFdvg2 — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) February 23, 2021

Palomino-Cardoza hit a two-run home run against New Mexico last Friday and homered the following day against Seattle U. She had three multi-hit games during the invitational and the Wildcats outscored their opponents 45-5.

Her two homers pushed her UA career total to 63 which ranks eighth all-time in program history.

Arizona plays in the Wildcat Invitational at home this weekend which will be another five-game stretch starting with BYU and Colorado State on Thursday.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

