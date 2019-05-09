The sixth-ranked Arizona softball team got back to its winnings ways Thursday night by knocking off No. 3 UCLA 5-3 in the first of a three-game series in Los Angeles.
Call it the Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza game, as the Wildcats' junior outfielder hit the go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and made a diving catch on the warning track with UCLA on life support.
Washington, then ranked No. 3, swept Arizona (41-11, 18-4 Pac-12) in three games at Hillenbrand Stadium over the weekend. A late offensive surge against the Bruins kept the Wildcats from losing a fourth straight.
Palomino-Cardoza, Jessie Harper and Rylee Pierce homered to account for all five UA runs from innings four through seven.
Wildcats pitcher Taylor McQuillin (20-7) got off to a rocky start but managed to escape serious damage in the first inning, when the Bruins started the bottom frame with three singles and a walk but only scored a run.
Pierce's eighth home run of the season tied things in the fourth inning, and, after UCLA plated two runs in the bottom half, Harper's Pac-12-best 24th homer of the year — a two-run shot — tied the game again in the fifth.
Hanah Bowen, who started at second base for the injured Reyna Carranco, reached base on a UCLA error to lead off the seventh inning. Palomino-Cardoza made the Bruins pay, launching her 15th homer of the season to straightaway center.
With one out in the bottom half of the seventh, Palomino-Cardoza fully extended for a diving catch on the warning track in center field.
McQuillin pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out six. Game 2 is 5 p.m. Friday on Pac-12 Arizona.