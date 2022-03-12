Amber Toven blasts two homers as UA softball team shows off depth in Saturday sweep

Just like any team that replaces a large group of seniors, the Arizona Wildcats softball team has many quiet tournaments raging over whom will emerge as the starters.

Saturday night, Amber Toven made one of those a lot louder.

For five straight seasons, the Wildcats didn’t have to worry about the shortstop position with Jessie Harper, the program’s all-time co-leader in home runs. Replacing that production has been even more of an issue than expected, but Toven made her pitch with back-to-back home runs in Saturday’s nightcap, an 11-0 five-inning run-rule victory over Marist.

The No. 9-ranked Wildcats (18-4) crushed UNLV 7-2 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Toven, a 5-foot-6 freshman, now touts three extra-base hits and seven RBIs in nine at-bats over three straight starts.

“There were a lot of nerves racing in my body when I got told I was going in,” Toven said. “But I think I felt more comfortable as soon as I stepped in the dirt, because I knew my teammates had my back. The chemistry on this team makes it a lot easier to handle all of that pressure.”