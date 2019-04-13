Dejah Mulipola, Malia Martinez and Hillary Edior all homered as the Arizona softball team ran its winning streak to 17 with an 8-1 victory at Grand Canyon on Saturday in Phoenix.
The No. 8-ranked Wildcats, who swept a doubleheader from the Antelopes on Friday, are 35-7 overall heading into next week’s home series against Stanford (29-7, 6-2 Pac-12). Arizona owns a 12-0 record in conference play,
Hanah Bowen (3-0) tied her career-high with eight strikeouts in tossing a complete-game four-hitter.
Mulipola’s 17th home run of the season — a two-run homer in the fifth inning — snapped a 1-1 tie, and Martinez followed with a solo shot to make it 4-1. The Wildcats added two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to break the game open.
Jessie Harper went 3 for 5 with an RBI in the win, while Martinez and Jenna Kean each had two hits. Harper's 54th RBI on the season leads the Pac-12. Reyna Carranco was 1 for 4 with a two-run double in the sixth.
The first game against Stanford will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hillenbrand Stadium.