Arizona great Caitlin Lowe on being named softball's best, her style of play, and returning to WCWS as a coach

A: “There was no warning track. The fence wasn’t padded, it was actually solid wood. So I tell my outfielders all the time (that) I’m the reason that’s all there now. But even with the warning track, it’s so small that usually if you decide to go after a ball, you’re committing to it wholeheartedly. And when something’s that close and it hit my glove, there’s no way you’re just going to watch it hit the fence or fall to the ground. That’s just not how our team operated. We were going to make every play, especially in the postseason. It’s do-or-die time.”

You were a part of a dominant run when you won two World Series as a player. What was it like coming back to the WCWS last summer as a coach?

A: “Yeah, it was fantastic. Every single year I think the environment at the World Series just gets better and better. It was fun to watch them step onto that arena because you’ve reached the pinnacle of college softball and they grow up their entire lives wanting to compete in college.

“So when you get to that final eight, the goosebumps come up all week. You have to take a breath and take it all in, and I think that’s when you really realize that true potential.

“That’s what’s fun when you look at that list, too. Leah O’Brien, she owned that arena. And we have such a history of that at Arizona. So I think it was special for our girls. I think that once you go, it’s easier to go back because you kind of realize what it took to get there.”

