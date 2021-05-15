Arizona loses regular-season finale to UCLA, awaits postseason seeding

One bright spot was Lopez regaining her footing. The fifth-year senior, who went 51-2 in three seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Arizona in fall 2019, re-entered the game to replace Netz. She finished with 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

“I have struggled a little bit, but I finally have my movement back,” Lopez said. “I know when you’re not in a great place, you tend to want to just throw your hands up. But this is my senior year and I’m not giving up until the last pitch, the last out and the last game.”

Perhaps, the most frustrating aspect of the loss is Arizona finally struck first and in an early inning, a rarity against ranked foes this year.

The Wildcats squandered an opportunity with the bases loaded and one out in the first inning. But in the second, they capitalized off a leadoff double by Carlie Scupin. Malia Martinez moved the runner to third with a grounder to second base, and Hannah “Peanut” Martinez chopped an infield single to grab a 1-0 lead.

“That’s something we’ve struggled with,” Peanut said. “But, it’s not over yet, and we’re not done. We’re just going to have to work on moving people over, especially with less than two outs.”