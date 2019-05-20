Arizona's Super Regional softball series against Ole Miss will start on Friday at Hillenbrand Stadium, the school announced. Game times and television plans for the best-of-three series will be announced at a later date.
It's official.The Tucson Super Regional will begin on Friday.(𝟲) 𝗔𝗿𝗶𝘇𝗼𝗻𝗮 𝘃𝘀. (𝟭𝟭) 𝗢𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀Game 1: Friday, May 24 • Time TBDGame 2: Saturday, May 25 • Time TBDGame 3 (if necessary): Sunday, May 26 • Time TBD🎟️ » https://t.co/F2IGNkAHgC pic.twitter.com/ICah3lo26c— Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) May 20, 2019
The sixth-ranked Wildcats advanced somewhat easily through a Tucson Regional that included Auburn, Colorado State and Harvard. Eleventh-ranked Ole Miss had a harder time; the Rebels lost once in the the double-elimination tournament, then had to win three win-or-go-home games. Sunday's 5-4 win over Louisiana-Lafayette came after the team trailed 4-3 in the seventh inning.
Hotty toddy, @OleMissSoftball advances past the Regional Round for just the second time in program history!#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/NGwbSOYp1G— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 20, 2019
Click on the attached links for more coverage from the Wildcats' regional romp.