052019-spt-ua softball-p2.jpg

Jessie Harper (19) trots home after the first of her three homers in the UA’s 12-3 win over Auburn. She has an NCAA-best 28 home runs this season.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's Super Regional softball series against Ole Miss will start on Friday at Hillenbrand Stadium, the school announced. Game times and television plans for the best-of-three series will be announced at a later date. 

The sixth-ranked Wildcats advanced somewhat easily through a Tucson Regional that included Auburn, Colorado State and Harvard. Eleventh-ranked Ole Miss had a harder time; the Rebels lost once in the the double-elimination tournament, then had to win three win-or-go-home games. Sunday's 5-4 win over Louisiana-Lafayette came after the team trailed 4-3 in the seventh inning. 

Click on the attached links for more coverage from the Wildcats' regional romp.

Check out photos here: 

