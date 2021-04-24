Arizona pummels Utah 14-0 with five more home runs

Arizona apparently had a few home runs left over.

After blasting five Friday night, the No. 10 Wildcats crushed five more in Saturday’s 14-0 victory over Utah. The same culprits struck again as Arizona won its 27th straight home game, its longest such streak since winning 70 in a row during the early 2000s. Arizona won the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, 6-4; per Pac-12 rules, the late game did not count toward the conference standings.

The teams will wrap up their four-game series Sunday at noon.

Dejah Mulipola sparked the offensive barrage with her 14th homer of the season in the first inning. Sharlize Palacios, who had two on Friday, clobbered another one right behind her. Palacios added another in the second game of the doubleheader, a grand slam in the first inning. The two catchers have combined for nearly 100 RBIs this season, wreaking havoc in the middle of the lineup.

The top duo, Janelle Meono and Reyna Carranco, have given them plenty of opportunities. Meono recorded a hit in both of Saturday’s games to extend her hitting streak to 24, and Carranco went 2 for 2 with a double and a walk.