Taylor McQuillin tossed a three-hit shutout as the No. 9-ranked UA softball team beat Cal State Fullerton 6-0 on Sunday to wrap up the Hillenbrand Invitational.
McQuillin struck out four and didn’t allow a walk in her first shutout of the season. The win gave Arizona a 3-2 record at the event and improved it to 6-4 overall.
Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, giving her five for the season. Palomino-Cardoza now has 40 career homers, reaching the mark in 122 games. That’s the third-fastest ever for a UA player.
Reyna Carranco was 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the win. Jenna Kean went 2 for 3 and scored twice.
Arizona next plays two games Thursday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, Calif. UA will take on Missouri at 4:30 p.m. and UC Santa Barbara at 7.
The Wildcats will also play Oklahoma State, Long Beach State and Oklahoma at the event, as well as an exhibition against Team Japan on Saturday.