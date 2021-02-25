Arizona second baseman Reyna Carranco out indefinitely with thumb injury

Arizona Wildcats starting second baseman Reyna Carrnaco suffered a thumb injury in practice this week and is out indefinitely, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

The news was delivered via Arizona softball's Twitter account right before the team started its first of five games of the Wildcat Invitational at Hillenbrand Stadium. The Wildcats host BYU on Thursday at 3 p.m., followed by Colorado State at 6 p.m.

Reyna Carranco suffered an injured thumb yesterday in practice and is out indefinitelyGet well soon, @reynaaa_c ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/ckbXk1D50o — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) February 25, 2021

Carranco, a redshirt senior, has been Arizona starting second baseman since the 2017 season and has complied a .363 career batting average with 216 hits over that span.

In her absence, UA coach Mike Candrea has inserted redshirt junior Hanah Bowen into the lineup at second base and batting ninth against BYU.