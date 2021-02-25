 Skip to main content
Arizona second baseman Reyna Carranco out indefinitely with thumb injury
Arizona Wildcats Softball

051919-spt-ua softball-p4.jpg

Arizona's Reyna Carranco (5) watches her single get through the left side of the Auburn infield in the fourth inning in their winner's bracket game on the second day of the NCAA regionals at Hillenbrand Stadium, Friday, May 17, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats starting second baseman Reyna Carrnaco suffered a thumb injury in practice this week and is out indefinitely, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

The news was delivered via Arizona softball's Twitter account right before the team started its first of five games of the Wildcat Invitational at Hillenbrand Stadium. The Wildcats host BYU on Thursday at 3 p.m., followed by Colorado State at 6 p.m.

Carranco, a redshirt senior, has been Arizona starting second baseman since the 2017 season and has complied a .363 career batting average with 216 hits over that span.

In her absence, UA coach Mike Candrea has inserted redshirt junior Hanah Bowen into the lineup at second base and batting ninth against BYU.

Redshirt freshman Janelle Meono will move up to the leadoff spot and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza will hit second in the order.  

Arizona's other three games of the weekend include matchups against Seattle U (Friday, 3 p.m.), Oregon State (Saturday, noon) and Colorado State (Sunday, noon). 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Phil Mickelson on Tiger Woods, returning to Tucson and competing against Jim Furyk in Cologuard Classic

