Longtime Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea has been elected to the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, joining a class that includes former Diamondbacks star Mark Grace, swimmer Gary Hall Jr. and others.
Candrea and class of six will be inducted Nov. 1 at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort.
Candrea is the winning coach in Division I history, winning eight national championships and making 22 Women's College World Series appearances. Candrea coached thee team to U.S. Olympic softball team to a gold medal in 2004 and a silver medal in 2008. Candrea is also a member of the NFCA Hall of Fame (1996), Pima County Hall of Fame (1996), Central Arizona College Hall of Fame (2009) and the National Softball Hall of Fame (2017).
To be eligible for the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, an individual must be either a native of Arizona, immediately recognized as an Arizonan or have made at least two significant contributions to the athletics community in Arizona.