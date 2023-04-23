The Arizona softball team suffered its 13th consecutive conference loss Sunday afternoon, and it might have been the most heartbreaking defeat yet.

The Wildcats squandered a four-run lead in a 7-4 setback vs. No. 17 Oregon at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Arizona held a 4-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning, including a solo home run by Devyn Netz, who also started in the circle. Netz allowed a three-run homer to Ariel Carlson in the bottom of the fourth, making it 4-3, and that's where the score stood entering the bottom of the sixth.

UA coach Caitlin Lowe called on Ali Blanchard to pitch, and the Ducks put runners on second and third via a single, a walk and a sacrifice bunt. Lowe elected to walk Carlson to load the bases. Blanchard hit the next batter, Kedre Luschar, to push across the tying run. Pinch hitter Karissa Ornelas then ripped a double into the right-field corner to clear the bases and put the Ducks up 7-4.

Arizona's league losing streak is believed to be the longest in school history. The Wildcats (25-21, 3-15 Pac-12) last won a conference game March 18 vs. Utah. They finish the regular season with home series vs. Oregon State and Cal.