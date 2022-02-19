Arizona softball team beats Loyola Marymount, falls to No. 16 Kentucky at Hillenbrand Invitational

No. 16-ranked Kentucky used a four-run fifth inning to hand No. 9 Arizona a 7-6 loss at the Hillenbrand Invitational on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, UA got a walkoff sacrifice fly from Allie Skaggs that scored Jasmine Perezchica to beat Loyola Marymount 4-3.

With the split, Arizona is 6-2 heading into Sunday's game at 2 p.m. against Long Beach State (2-6), which UA beat 7-2 on Friday.

UA scored two runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings against Kentucky (8-1), but couldn't erase the one-run deficit in the final two innings.

Wildcats starter Hanah Bowen allowed seven runs on 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Skaggs had two RBIs in the loss.

In Arizona's first game, Perezchica walked to start the bottom of the seventh, then went to second on a wild pitch. After Sharlize Palacios was intentionally walked, Perezchica advanced to third on another wild pitch.

Palacios had opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning to make it 2-0. Blaise Biringer had an RBI single to give UA a 3-0 lead.

Loyola Marymount (4-6) tied the game with one run in the fourth inning and two in the sixth.

Bowen earned the win with two scoreless relief innings. UA won despite being outhit 11-4 as the Lions left 14 runners on base.