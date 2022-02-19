 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona softball team beats Loyola Marymount, falls to No. 16 Kentucky at Hillenbrand Invitational
ARIZONA SOFTBALL

Arizona softball team beats Loyola Marymount, falls to No. 16 Kentucky at Hillenbrand Invitational

  • Updated
021222-tuc-spt-uasoftball-p1
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

No. 16-ranked Kentucky used a four-run fifth inning to hand No. 9 Arizona a 7-6 loss at the Hillenbrand Invitational on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, UA got a walkoff sacrifice fly from Allie Skaggs that scored Jasmine Perezchica to beat Loyola Marymount 4-3.

With the split, Arizona is 6-2 heading into Sunday's game at 2 p.m. against Long Beach State (2-6), which UA beat 7-2 on Friday.

UA scored two runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings against Kentucky (8-1), but couldn't erase the one-run deficit in the final two innings.

Wildcats starter Hanah Bowen allowed seven runs on 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Skaggs had two RBIs in the loss.

In Arizona's first game, Perezchica walked to start the bottom of the seventh, then went to second on a wild pitch. After Sharlize Palacios was intentionally walked, Perezchica advanced to third on another wild pitch.

Palacios had opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning to make it 2-0. Blaise Biringer had an RBI single to give UA a 3-0 lead.

Loyola Marymount (4-6) tied the game with one run in the fourth inning and two in the sixth.

Bowen earned the win with two scoreless relief innings. UA won despite being outhit 11-4 as the Lions left 14 runners on base.

