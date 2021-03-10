Arizona softball team closes long road trip with pivotal Florida State series

“We’re not going to win every ballgame. One of the things you’ve got to be able to handle as an athlete is the days that you fail, and the key is to be able to rebound.”

It’s a quick turnaround for the Wildcats, who beat winless Florida A&M 8-0 in five innings in Tallahassee on Wednesday afternoon.

UA wants to avoid a sloppy series against the Seminoles (11-4), which already beat No. 6 Florida by five runs last week. First pitch is at 4 p.m. Tucson time each day, running Thursday through Saturday.

“You’ve got to play the best if you’re going to be the best,” Candrea said.

“It was really a good opportunity to put our kids in an uncomfortable situation and see how they react and learn from it.”

Squint, and the series might look like an NCAA Super Regional. FSU allowed more than 200 fans in its last game, and it has both talent and pedigree with three Women’s College World Series appearances in six years.

Also, the Wildcats are at a clear disadvantage. The hostile fans and humid weather pale in comparison to the angst of long bus rides and hotel hopping during a pandemic. But Candrea believes in his players’ resiliency to handle the challenge.