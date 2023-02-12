Through five games to open the season, the No. 18-ranked Arizona softball team still hasn't had to play past the fifth inning.

The Wildcats blasted NC State on Sunday for their fifth straight run-rule victory at Hillenbrand Stadium, and ended the Candrea Classic having outscored foes 63-6.

After trailing 1-0 in the top of the first inning Sunday, the Wildcats scored 15 unanswered runs to beat the Wolfpack (0-5) by a 15-1 score for the second straight day.

"It was awesome, we just came out with a lot of energy, ready to roll,” said UA senior catcher/infielder Izzy Pacho. “We were just excited to play some other than each other, like it gets kinda old in January and the fall but we were just fired up and wanted to see what our new people could do and just excited to play with each other.”

Arizona freshman pitcher Aissa Silva gave up a solo home run in her first start MaKayla Marbury, her third batter faced. The Sierra Vista native graduated from Mountain View and pitched two innings, striking out two, giving up the one run, walking none and giving up two hits.

UA quickly responded with two runs and five hits in the bottom of the first. The Wildcats then added three, three and seven runs in the next three innings.

UA senior Ali Blanchard (2-0) came on in relief giving up one hit, one walk and striking out five in three innings to earn the win.

"I was happy to see Aissa and AB both get multiple innings in there,” said UA coach Caitlin Lowe. “It was nice to see Aissa get a start and kinda settle in after the first inning.”

UA junior infielder Carlie Scupin had five RBIs and hit a three-run homer in the fourth. Pacho, who went 3 for 4, and junior Blaise Biringer each had three RBIs.

“I’ve been super impressed by the way we’ve chipped away and it’s two runs here, three runs here and just kinda worn people down so hopefully we can continue that,” Lowe said.

Nine of 13 UA batters got a hit Sunday and 15 Wildcats made appearances.

"I think that’s our goal, the first couple innings to take care of the job, get it done so that our bench or anybody else who’s not in at the moment can get in and have their time,” Pacho said.

Lowe didn’t know if she’s been a part of a college tournament where they won all the games by run-rule.

“Really it just feels good to take care of business when their opportunity comes in and I think the coolest thing I saw this weekend was everyone was ready for when it was their turn,” Lowe said. “I think that’s what’s gonna make us successful: is we have so many people that can play on this team and finding spots for everyone.”

In Saturday’s win over NC State, Arizona freshman catcher/first baseman Olivia DiNardo went 3 for 3, Biringer had four RBIs and junior utility player Allie Skaggs drove in three. Junior Devyn Netz (3-0) earned her the win in her third start.

Five UA pitchers made appearances in the tournament, giving up just six earned runs and 15 hits over 25 innings.

“Very excited about the different looks and when people get comfortable I feel like we can make a change and everybody’s ready to go,” Lowe said. “It’s really nice to have five too so we can have multiple options even when we have a doubleheader.”

UA's other wins in the event came against Long Beach State (9-1 on both Thursday and Friday) and Kansas (15-2 on Friday).

Up next for the Wildcats is the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational in Florida. Arizona will play games against No. 4 Florida State, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, No. 13 Virginia Tech and Indiana. UA’s next home game is March 3 when it hosts the Hillenbrand Invitational.

Inside pitch

Arizona improved to 7-1 all time in the Candrea Classic. UA went 2-1 in 2022 in the first year of the event.