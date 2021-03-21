Arizona softball team drops second straight to Huskies in rainy Seattle

The rain and Washington Huskies were a lethal opponent for the Arizona softball team this weekend.

The Huskies won both games that were actually played in the scheduled four-game series, with two others called off due to rain.

Sunday, the No. 6-ranked Huskies won on a walk-off two-run homer by Baylee Klinger to beat the No. 7 Wildcats 4-2 in Seattle. That game had been suspended due to rain in the sixth inning Saturday night. UA (14-5, 0-2) tied the game when it resumed Sunday with an RBI single in the seventh from Sharlize Palacios to score Janelle Meoño, who had tripled.

Rain picked up again after UW’s win, forcing the series to end and send UA back to Tucson. Alyssa Denham (16-4) took the loss, while Gabbie Plain (13-0) earned the win for the Huskies (22-2, 2-0).

The Wildcats, who have lost five of seven after a 12-0 start, host Oregon State for a four-game series, starting with a game at 6 p.m. Friday at Hillenbrand Stadium.