SOFTBALL: NO. 20 ARIZONA 9, OREGON STATE 1

Arizona softball team gets much-needed victory, run-ruling Oregon State in Corvallis

  Updated
Sharlize Palacios

Sharlize Palacios

 Arizona Athletics

The No. 20-ranked Arizona softball team put it all together for the first time in Pac-12 play Sunday, routing host Oregon State 9-1 in a five-inning, mercy-rule win.

UA (21-14, 2-10 Pac-12) had won only once in conference play heading into the contest, on a walk-off homer last week by Sharlize Palacios. 

Palacios and the Wildcats didn't need any late heroics Sunday, taking control with a four-run second inning against the Beavers (31-9, 7-5) and cruising from there.

Palacios was 3 for 4 with four RBIs. She had a two-run double in the second to make it 4-0 and added a two-run homer in the fourth to stretch the lead to 7-1.

Allie Skaggs went 2 for 3 in the win, while Jasmine Perezchica scored twice, including the run in the fifth that wrapped up the scoring.

The UA pitching staff took a step forward in Corvallis, allowing only eight runs in three games. Hanah Bowen (8-6) went the distance Sunday, allowing three hits and striking out five.

The Wildcats' final 12 conference games will be against teams currently at .500 or below in Pac-12 play. 

UA next hosts No. 14 Oregon (24-10, 4-7) for three games, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday on a game that will air on ESPN2.

