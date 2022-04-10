Arizona softball team gets much-needed victory, run-ruling Oregon State in Corvallis

The No. 20-ranked Arizona softball team put it all together for the first time in Pac-12 play Sunday, routing host Oregon State 9-1 in a five-inning, mercy-rule win.
UA (21-14, 2-10 Pac-12) had won only once in conference play heading into the contest, on a walk-off homer last week by Sharlize Palacios.
Palacios and the Wildcats didn't need any late heroics Sunday, taking control with a four-run second inning against the Beavers (31-9, 7-5) and cruising from there.
Palacios was 3 for 4 with four RBIs. She had a two-run double in the second to make it 4-0 and added a two-run homer in the fourth to stretch the lead to 7-1.
Allie Skaggs went 2 for 3 in the win, while Jasmine Perezchica scored twice, including the run in the fifth that wrapped up the scoring.
The UA pitching staff took a step forward in Corvallis, allowing only eight runs in three games. Hanah Bowen (8-6) went the distance Sunday, allowing three hits and striking out five.
People are also reading…
The Wildcats' final 12 conference games will be against teams currently at .500 or below in Pac-12 play.
UA next hosts No. 14 Oregon (24-10, 4-7) for three games, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday on a game that will air on ESPN2.