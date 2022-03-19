 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona softball team held to two hits in shutout loss at No. 3 UCLA
  • Updated

Jasmine Perezchica

 Arizona Athletics

The explosive Arizona offense didn't have any answers against UCLA pitcher Megan Faraimo on Saturday night, as the No. 3 Bruins beat the No. 20 Wildcats 5-0 in the opener of a three-game set in Los Angeles.

The Bruins (23-3, 1-0 Pac-12) scored single runs in the first and fourth, then broke the game open with three in the sixth. Maya Brady had a solo homer to make it 3-0.

Jasmine Perezchica and Izzy Pacho had singles for UA's only two hits on the night. Faraimo (10-1) struck out 11.

UA's Devyn Netz (8-2) took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. The Wildcats fell to 19-5, 0-1.

The teams will meet at noon Sunday and Monday, with both games airing on Pac-12 Networks.

