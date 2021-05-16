Arizona softball team lands No. 11 overall seed for NCAA Tournament

“Throughout the years now, the Pac-12 Network hasn’t helped our case,” he said. “We need to look at what we need to do to get our people in front of the audience it needs to be in front of. That’s the next step in our conference, to fix what we have. It’s broken right now.”

The eight-time national champion coach urged for change.

“When I turn on the SEC Network, they’ve got a show that looks like ESPN, every highlight with baseball and softball. Obviously, that’s going to catch eyes,” Candrea said.

“We have to do much more. Unfortunately, you turn on the Pac-12 network now, and all you see is a bunch of replays of games that have already been done. It’s pretty prehistoric right now and we need to do something to fix it.”

As for the present, it’s not unheard of for a lower-ranked team to stun their higher-ranked foe in a super regional. Arizona suffered that fate in 2017, losing to No. 17 Baylor as the No. 5 overall seed. By now, the Wildcats have accumulated plenty of practice in taking on tough opponents at their place, traveling to No. 10 Florida State, No. 15 Arizona State, No. 16 Washington and Oregon this year.