With two outs and two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday, Hanah Bowen went up to the plate for Arizona. Five pitches later, Bowen struck out looking.
And just like that, No. 1 Florida State sealed its come-from-behind 4-3 win and claimed the weekend’s series at Hillenbrand Stadium over No. 12 UA (18-7).
After playing in their first three-game series of the season, and against the reigning national champions, Arizona coach Mike Candrea said he’d give the team a “B” grade because of the way they played.
“I thought Friday night we didn’t walk on the field expecting to win, but (Saturday) and (Sunday) I really felt that this team kind of found their own character and I think it’s going to be a great addition moving forward into Pac-12 play,” Candrea said. “We played hard and, unfortunately today, we had some unforced mistakes that come back to haunt you.”
For the first time this weekend, Florida State was unable to score in the first inning. Instead, Arizona drew first blood. Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza scored on a fielding error to put the Wildcats up 1-0.
After a scoreless second inning, the Seminoles capitalized on an error by third baseman Malia Martinez to tie the game.
“I think we never anticipate making errors like mine, but in the end it happened and it’s all about moving forward and picking up the next and picking up your teammates,” Martinez said.
In the next frame, Florida State intentionally walked Dejah Mulipola to load the bases with two outs — something it tried the night before as well. And just like in Saturday’s game, the plan backfired.
Martinez hit a two-RBI single to right field to give Arizona the lead back at 3-1.
Candrea commended the way Martinez was able to move on from her mistake to help the Wildcats score.
“That’s my highlight of the day,” Candrea said. “That’s what we talk about all the time, and she reset. That’s what we’re looking for.”
In the fifth, after striking out a batter, pitcher Alyssa Denham walked two batters. After a first-pitch strike, Florida State’s Dani Morgan hit a three-run homer to put the Seminoles up for good.
Denham said she shouldn’t have danced around the Seminoles’ lineup in that inning and instead should have been more aggressive.
“I didn’t go right at the 3, 4 and then I missed one pitch the whole game and they take advantage of it,” Denham said. “That’s how it goes.”
Denham served as Arizona’s third starting pitcher of the series. Ace Taylor McQuillin took the circle in Friday’s loss and Gina Snyder pitched in Saturday’s run-rule win.
Denham, who recorded seven strikeouts while allowing six hits in seven innings, didn’t know she was pitching in the series finale until an hour prior to the game. But she was ready for it when the opportunity came.
“It was a good opportunity for not only me, but we got to show that three pitchers this weekend, we can compete with the top-ranked team,” Denham said.
“A lot of other teams don’t have that, and we have three pitchers that can pitch at any given moment. And really, we have six (pitchers).”
Even though the Wildcats weren’t able to claim the series against Florida State, Candrea said he was happy with the level of maturity and growth the team showed this weekend.
Pitchers played the game one pitch at a time and didn’t get ahead of themselves, and the team wasn’t playing scared. The bats were able to come alive at times.
There’s still some growing pains, but the team has grown a lot in the last month, Candrea said.
“I think this team, really, this weekend, found their identity,” Candrea said. “I think they finally know what they need to do to come out and play their very best softball.
“And for me, that’s been the one thing I take out of this whole weekend — I think they understand who they are and what they can do. And now it’s time to put it into action.”
The UA opens Pac-12 play Friday night against visiting Oregon. The Ducks (11-10) entered last week ranked No. 20, but have lost six games in a row, including a sweep by visiting Oklahoma State this weekend.