Arizona softball team makes quick work of North Dakota in 67-minute rout

Thursday night at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium, those in the stands did their best not to blink.
Otherwise, they might have missed the Wildcats’ return home.
In a performance that led to assistant coaches skipping their way off the field while the players sported wide grins, Arizona completed an 8-0, five-inning run-rule victory over North Dakota in one hour and seven minutes.
Freshman Paige Dimler raced home on a wild pitch to finish the win which “felt professional,” according to coach Caitlin Lowe. It was just what the Wildcats needed to soothe the sting of Sunday's 10-2 loss to No. 1 Oklahoma to wrap up the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
“They came out and handled their business,” Lowe said. “They took care of everything. Offensively, defensively, pitching-wise, it was a good win.”
Sophomore first baseman Carlie Scupin once again powered the Arizona offense.
The lefty slugger finished a triple away from the cycle, blasting a changeup to the right-center field stands for her team-leading seventh home run. Scupin admitted “it felt good to hit that pitch” after seeing it earlier in the at-bat.
“Her biggest development this year is her ability to make the adjustment within an at-bat,” Lowe said. “She can recognize what a pitcher is trying to do and really adjust to it. That’s a huge sign of maturity and a big deal, especially for those people hitting behind her.”
Three other Wildcats recorded an extra-base hit, including both Sophia Carroll and Dimler, who came into the game hitting below .250.
It was a much-needed moment for the whole team, which had just two run-rule victories since it opened the season with back-to-back dominant performances over Southern Utah. For some perspective, Arizona had 11 run-rule victories in non-conference play last season and eight in 2020.
“We needed a run-rule tonight,” Scupin said. “We came out and took care of business. I’m proud of us.”
Of course, the quick night wouldn’t have been possible without a strong performance in the circle.
Freshman Madi Elish picked up her second win in Arizona’s last three games, allowing just two hits with three strikeouts on 49 pitches in the five-inning shutout. She retired the last 13 batters in order, following a two-out first-inning triple by Madi Moore, dropping her ERA below 1.00.
“She competes her tail off every time and that’s all we can ask for,” Lowe said. “The thing that I thought was huge for her today was she got hit a little bit early and then came back and shut them down.”
Arizona resumes play at 6 p.m. against Iowa State on Friday, before playing a doubleheader Saturday against Boise State and Texas State. All the games are part of Wildcat Invitational, Arizona’s third of four home tournaments this season.