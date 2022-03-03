Arizona softball team makes quick work of North Dakota in 67-minute rout

Three other Wildcats recorded an extra-base hit, including both Sophia Carroll and Dimler, who came into the game hitting below .250.

It was a much-needed moment for the whole team, which had just two run-rule victories since it opened the season with back-to-back dominant performances over Southern Utah. For some perspective, Arizona had 11 run-rule victories in non-conference play last season and eight in 2020.

“We needed a run-rule tonight,” Scupin said. “We came out and took care of business. I’m proud of us.”

Of course, the quick night wouldn’t have been possible without a strong performance in the circle.

Freshman Madi Elish picked up her second win in Arizona’s last three games, allowing just two hits with three strikeouts on 49 pitches in the five-inning shutout. She retired the last 13 batters in order, following a two-out first-inning triple by Madi Moore, dropping her ERA below 1.00.

“She competes her tail off every time and that’s all we can ask for,” Lowe said. “The thing that I thought was huge for her today was she got hit a little bit early and then came back and shut them down.”

Arizona resumes play at 6 p.m. against Iowa State on Friday, before playing a doubleheader Saturday against Boise State and Texas State. All the games are part of Wildcat Invitational, Arizona’s third of four home tournaments this season.