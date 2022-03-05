 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona softball team posts two comeback wins at Wildcat Invitational
ARIZONA SOFTBALL

Arizona softball team posts two comeback wins at Wildcat Invitational

Carlie Scupin

Carlie Scupin

The Arizona softball team had to work for its two victories Saturday, rallying past Boise State and Texas State at the Wildcat Invitational at Hillenbrand Stadium.

UA fell behind by four runs before topping Boise State 5-4 in the first game.

The Wildcats scored twice in the fifth and three times in the sixth inning to rally. Carlie Scupin had the go-ahead hit with a two-run double, while Allie Skaggs notched three hits.

In the back-and-forth nightcap, the Wildcats (14-4) won 11-10 over Texas State on Scupin's bases-loaded walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh.

Izzy Pacho and Skaggs each had three hits and three RBIs in the win. UA had trailed 5-2 before taking the lead, and then later fell behind 9-7.

Madi Elish (4-1) earned the wins in both games in relief.

Arizona wraps up the Wildcat Invitational with a game against Loyola Chicago at 3 p.m. Sunday.

