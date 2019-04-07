The Arizona softball team finished off a record-breaking weekend in Salt Lake City with a 13-2 rout of host Utah on Sunday.
The No. 9-ranked Wildcats (32-7, 12-0 Pac-12) outscored the Utes 48-3 over three games, the most runs UA has scored in a conference series since the league moved to three-game set in 2010.
The Wildcats scored nine runs in the fifth to break the game open. Mali Martinez drove in four runs, including a bases-loaded double in the fifth. Rylee Pierce homered and drove in three runs and Jenna Kean had a bases-loaded triple in the fifth.
Hillary Edior went 4 for 4 and drove in two runs in the win, while Jessie Harper was 3 for 3 and scored twice for UA, which has won 14 games in a row.
Taylor McQuillin (14-5) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out five to earn her second victory in three days.
UA will visit Grand Canyon for a doubleheader Friday and a single game Saturday. The Wildcats’ next Pac-12 series is April 12-14 at home against Cal.