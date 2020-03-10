Arizona softball team runs winning streak to 11 with mercy-rule victory over St. Joseph's

  • Updated

Arizona's Jessie Harper, left, gets a high five from teammate Alayna Hicks after slashing a two run homer in an eight run inning against St. Joseph's in game at Hillenbrand Stadium, March 10, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona softball team is entering Pac-12 play on a roll after another dominant win Tuesday night.

UA broke open a scoreless tie with an eight-run third inning en route to an 11-1 run-rule win over St. Joseph's at Hillenbrand Stadium.

The No. 4-ranked Wildcats (22-3) have won 11 straight games. They open conference play with a home series against Oregon State (17-9) this weekend.

Arizona's starter Hanah Bowen deals to a St. Joseph's batter in the third inning of their game at Hillenbrand Stadium, March 10, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

The opener is at 6 p.m. Friday at Hillenbrand.

Jessie Harper and Hannah Martinez both homered in Tuesday's win. Harper's two-run blast opened the scoring in the third, and Martinez followed shortly after with a three-run shot to make it 5-0.

UA added three more runs in the third. The Hawks got a run back on a homer in the fifth, but Arizona answered with three runs in its half to wrap up the scoring.

Martinez, Reyna Carranco, Ivy Davis and Isabella Dayton all had two hits in the win.

Hanah Bowen (2-0) earned the win, allowing one run on three hits in four innings.

Arizona's second baseman Reyna Carranco gets a lazy grounder from St. Joseph's Sarah Ostaszewski for the second out in the top of the third inning of their game at Hillenbrand Stadium, March 10, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

Up next

Who: Oregon State (17-9) at No. 4 Arizona (22-3)

What: Pac-12 opener

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Hillenbrand Stadium

