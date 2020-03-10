Arizona softball team runs winning streak to 11 with mercy-rule victory over St. Joseph's

The Arizona softball team is entering Pac-12 play on a roll after another dominant win Tuesday night.
UA broke open a scoreless tie with an eight-run third inning en route to an 11-1 run-rule win over St. Joseph's at Hillenbrand Stadium.
The No. 4-ranked Wildcats (22-3) have won 11 straight games. They open conference play with a home series against Oregon State (17-9) this weekend.
The opener is at 6 p.m. Friday at Hillenbrand.
Jessie Harper and Hannah Martinez both homered in Tuesday's win. Harper's two-run blast opened the scoring in the third, and Martinez followed shortly after with a three-run shot to make it 5-0.
UA added three more runs in the third. The Hawks got a run back on a homer in the fifth, but Arizona answered with three runs in its half to wrap up the scoring.
Martinez, Reyna Carranco, Ivy Davis and Isabella Dayton all had two hits in the win.
Hanah Bowen (2-0) earned the win, allowing one run on three hits in four innings.