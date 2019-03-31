When Rylee Pierce was shopping around for a different softball program, she was aware of the Arizona-Arizona State rivalry, but she didn’t really know just how intense it could get.
The Missouri transfer was just looking for a fun program to end her career. It seems Pierce has found just that — while helping No. 11 Arizona to a three-game, dominating sweep of the No. 17 Sun Devils.
The Wildcats (27-7, 9-0 Pac-12) completed their third consecutive conference sweep with Sunday’s 2-0 win at Hillenbrand Stadium. The UA outscored ASU 18-0 during the three games, winning 8-0, 8-0 and 2-0.
“I’d never wore an Arizona jersey, so I didn’t understand what it was like to feel it and to feel all the emotions and all the excitement that come with it,” Pierce said. “Over the course of the last three days, obviously it’s been really, really fun to see and feel.”
Although it wasn’t a run-rule victory like the first two games, Arizona posted the first shutout sweep since the conference moved to three-game series in 2010, and its first ever against the Sun Devils.
The Sun Devils entered the series as the nation’s top scoring team (9.12 runs per game) and No. 1 home run team (1.94 per game). Instead, ace Taylor McQuillin only allowed two hits Sunday, for a total of six ASU hits over the weekend.
“We didn’t just beat them,” Pierce said. “We came and made a statement. I think it showed our team’s fight and our attack mentality.”
Pierce drove in both of the Wildcats’ runs.
Her single to left field in the fourth scored Malia Martinez, who drew a walk during her at-bat. Then, in the sixth inning, Pierce hit her sixth home run of the season to make it 2-0.
“Honestly, I just keep it simple and work for my team,” Pierce said.
The Sun Devils had a couple of chances to score, but were unsuccessful.
Arizona State got in scoring position in the third inning on a double by Bella Loomis, who was left stranded. In the next inning, Jade Gortarez reached first on an error by Martinez, but was caught stealing second by catcher Dejah Mulipola.
The Sun Devils managed to get two runners on base in the seventh — on a walk and a single — but three consecutive pop-ups got McQuillin out of the jam.
McQuillin said the 10-pitch walk was a result of the Sun Devils not wanting to give up and fight through their at-bats. The hit, however, was just a missed pitch.
Arizona’s ace finished with seven strikeouts, two hits and two walks in seven innings.
“It kind of made me realize ‘Hey, I can use my defense. My defense is behind me — I’m not by myself in this situation,’” McQuillin said. “That’s how we got three pop-ups, and that’s the win.”
Coach Mike Candrea was very pleased with his team’s performance over the weekend, especially the fact that they didn’t give up any runs.
Offensively, the bats struggled in the early innings, but Arizona was able to turn it around.
“Today we hit about seven balls right at people and couldn’t find a hole, but we did what we had to to win,” Candrea said. “It’s always a good victory.”
Inside pitch
- Reyna Carraco’s career-best 15-game hitting streak came to an end Sunday. The second baseman was walked during her first at bat and then went 0 for 2 with two fly balls to the outfield.
- UA hosts UTEP for a nonconference doubleheader at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with the second game slated for a 4 p.m. start.