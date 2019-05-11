After a successful weekend in Los Angeles, the Arizona softball team will find out Sunday which teams are coming to Tucson for the Hillenbrand Regional.
No. 6-ranked UA (42-12, 19-5 Pac-12) wrapped up its regular season with a 3-1 win at No. 3 UCLA on Saturday to take two of three in the series.
The NCAA Tournament Selection Show airs at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.
UA most likely secured a top-eight seed with its series win over the Bruins, meaning the Wildcats will host the Hillenbrand Regional, and, if they win that, the Super Regional the next week.
The winners of the eight Super Regionals advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City starting May 30.
Gina Snyder (5-0) shut down the Bruins in only her sixth start of the season, allowing one run on five hits in five innings. Alyssa Denham earned her first save of the year with two scoreless innings.
The Wildcats scored all three of their runs in the third inning to go up 3-0. Hanah Bowen hit a solo shot to left the snap the scoreless tie, and Malia Martinez followed with a two-run homer to left-center later in the inning.
UA handed Holly Azevedo (11-1) her first loss of the year. She allowed three runs in 2º innings.
No. 2-ranked Washington beat Stanford 3-0 on Saturday, meaning the Huskies (45-7, 20-4) and UCLA (46-5, 20-4) are co-champs of the Pac-12. Arizona finishes in third, a game behind the leaders.