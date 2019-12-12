The Arizona Wildcats will host the USA Softball Women's National Team on Feb. 18 as the Americans prepare for the 2020 Summer Olympics.
The game will start at 7 p.m. Tickets, which are not part of the UA's season ticket package, range from $15-$45. They'll go on sale Monday to season ticket holders. The general public can buy tickets starting Dec. 20.
"It is an honor and a great privilege to have the opportunity to host our U.S. Women's National Team as they prepare to bring home the gold medal from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo,” UA coach Mike Candrea, who led Team USA to a gold medal in 2004 and a silver in 2008, said in a news release.
“We are excited to show off our newly renovated Hillenbrand Stadium and compete against the very best players in the world. It will be exciting to see Dejah Mulipola in the USA uniform and we are so proud of her adding to the list of former Wildcats that have played in the Olympic Games. I'm so very excited for Coach Ken Eriksen and the great staff he has assembled and am looking forward to our Tucson fans to pack Hillenbrand for this great opportunity for our players, fans and alumni. Bear Down and Go USA!"
Team USA features Dejah Mulipola, who is redshirting this season at the UA while she represents her country. She said in a news release that she is "so excited to return to Tucson, which I consider my second home."
"Getting to play in the newly built Rita Hillenbrand Stadium in front of the most loyal and amazing fans in Tucson is the best feeling ever and I can’t wait to share the experience with the 17 other women on this Olympic roster!," she said. "The fans are the best part about playing at Rita Hillenbrand and returning on a different team will be a bittersweet feeling because I will be on the other side. However, I am excited to take the field with Team USA and play against my college teammates as well as Coach Candrea, who I hope to make proud on this journey to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan!”
The Wildcats open their regular season Feb. 7 at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe.