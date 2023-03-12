After a pair of blowout losses to No. 17 Arizona softball to open Pac-12 play this weekend, No. 22 ASU managed to stave off the sweep to its rival Sunday, winning the finale of a three-game series, 4-3, in Tempe.

Including shutouts Friday (9-0) and Saturday (11-0) in Tempe, the Wildcats (17-7 overall, 2-1 Pac-12) scored the first 22 runs of the series against the Sun Devils (16-5, 1-2); that included jumping out to a 2-0 lead Sunday, which Arizona took into the bottom of the third inning. But an RBI single by ASU’s Jazmyn Rollin that scored Tucson native and Salpointe Catholic grad Yanni Acuña, followed by a Sun Devil two-run home run by Jordyn VanHook meant not only the Sun Devils’ first lead at any point over the weekend, but also meant the hook for UA starting pitcher Devyn Netz after just 2 1/3 innings.

VanHook leads the nation with 14 home runs so far this season.

After Brianna Hardy ended the third in the circle for Arizona without any further damage, Sydney Somerndike pitched a spotless fifth inning before allowing a solo shot to Rollin in the fifth that put ASU up 4-2.

Arizona’s two first-inning runs were plated thanks to Carlie Scupin’s ninth home run of the year, and then an RBI single by Izzy Pacho that scored Olivia DiNardo.

The Wildcats would score one final time in the top of the sixth inning on an Allie Skaggs RBI single to cut the deficit to one run. Representing the tying run in the top of the seventh, Jasmine Perezchica would reach on an infield single, but ASU reliever Marissa Shuld shut the door for ASU’s victory.

Netz was credited with the loss after giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out two. Netz’s record in the circle now 8-6 on the season. Kylee Magee got the win in the circle for ASU, allowing three runs on seven hits and six walks through five innings. Shuld earned her fourth save of the year.

Scupin and Pacho each finished with two hits for the Wildcats, who play five games at home over the next seven days. That includes 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. matchups Wednesday against New Mexico State at Hillenbrand Stadium, and a three-game set Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m.) against Utah.