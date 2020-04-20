Arizona Wildcats' 6 softball seniors announce they'll all take advantage of NCAA waiver, return for 2021

“A lot of people have asked ‘Why do it?’ considering my body. It is hard. There is a lot of pain and mental stuff that goes into it, but I started something in an Arizona uniform, and I want to finish it the way I want to. In a heartbeat, it was easy to say yes,” she said.

Arizona also returns top two pitchers in of Denham and Lopez, who combined for a 20-3 record and 169 strikeouts before the season was shut down. Arizona was 22-3 at the time and boasting one of the nation's top 2020 recruiting classes.

On paper, the team could be even better next season. Arizona is still waiting to hear what senior catcher Dejah Mulipola plans to do. Mulipola redshirted the 2020 season as she prepared to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. With the Olympics postponed until next summer, Mulipola will have to decide whether to play with the Wildcats, train with the Olympians or attempt a combination of both.

"This class has done a tremendous job both on the field and in the classroom and have represented this program and university with high character and tremendous class," Candrea said Monday. "I cannot think of a group that is any more deserving of this opportunity to end their careers the right way. Bear Down!"

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.