For the second consecutive day, No. 11 Arizona shut down the top offense in the nation and run-ruled Arizona State.
The Wildcats (26-7, 8-0 Pac-12) beat the No. 17 Sun Devils 8-0 in five innings at Hillenbrand Stadium on Saturday, clinching a fourth straight series win against their rival. It’s the sixth straight Pac-12 series win overall for Arizona, dating back to last season.
In the last two games, Arizona State (25-10, 5-3) has only managed a combined four hits while getting outscored 8-0.
“I think that it starts in the circle and attacking the zone,” UA starting pitcher Alyssa Denham said. “And then our defense has been outstanding. The plays that our defense has made — those are some hard-hit balls, and they’ve dealt with them and made the out.”
While the Wildcats relied on the long ball in Friday’s win, the bats were hot all around Saturday with 10 hits.
Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza and Reyna Carranco both singled, and Jessie Harper made it to base on a fielder’s choice in the first inning. A defensive error by Arizona State’s third baseman Taylor Becerra loaded the bases.
Dejah Mulipola singled to left field to score Palomino-Cardoza and Carranco for the early 2-0 lead. An RBI single by Rylee Pierce extended the lead to 3-0 by the end of the opening frame.
Harper accounted for her team-best 41st RBI of the season in the second inning when she brought in Jenna Kean with a sacrifice fly.
“The key today was the bottom of our order,” UA coach Mike Candrea said. “(Nos.) 6, 7, 8 and 9 were on fire. And they’re on base. And I’ve said it all along: When we have that many of them on base, we can score a lot of runs.”
Arizona hit two more home runs. More impressive, all five of the Wildcats’ home runs this weekend have been hit by different players.
In the third inning, Hannah “Peanut” Martinez hit her first career home run, and Palomino-Cardoza homered later in the frame. Both were two-run shots.
Friday’s home runs were hit by Mulipola, Malia Martinez and Tamara Statman.
“The first pitch (by Abby Andersen) pitched to me was inside, and that’s my pitch,” Hannah Martinez said. “I fouled it off, but then that next pitch came inside again and I was ready for it. It felt really good.”
In the circle, Denham got herself in a bit of a jam in the third when she walked a couple of batters — one of whom moved to scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. Pitching coach Taryne Mowatt came out of the dugout and told Denham to not be scared and throw good pitches.
Denham struck out her next batter and got some help from her defense when Pierce snagged a line drive to end the inning.
The junior said the Wildcats proved their worth in the circle by shutting out the Sun Devils’ high-powered offense two games in a row.
“I’m serious,” Denham said. “We have six people that can go out there and shut this team out — and any team in the nation. It’s just scary that we did it back to back. And (Sunday) we’re expecting the same thing.”
Denham finished with four strikeouts and three walks, while allowing two hits through five innings. Three of the strikeouts didn’t come until the fifth inning.
“I mean, I obviously want the strikeout, but when they’re swinging at pitches that I want them to swing at and getting themselves out, and then our defense (is) making the plays — then it makes it a lot easier on me,” Denham said.
The only issue Candrea could find with Denham’s performance Saturday was that she walked the No. 9 hitter. Overall, he’d like to see her walk count go down, but he can’t complain about a two-hit shutout.
“If she can minimize her walks, then she’s going to be golden,” Candrea said.