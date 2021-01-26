Arizona Wildcats enter softball season ranked third in both major preseason polls

In the eyes of voters in two major college softball polls, the Arizona Wildcats are the third-best team nationally — and the Pac-12 — entering the 2021 season.
The UA will enter its highly-anticipated 2021 season ranked third in both the NFCA Top 25 and the USA Softball Top 25 polls. The No. 3 placement is the Wildcats' highest preseason ranking since 2011, when USA Softball ranked them as the top-ranked team while NFCA had the UA at No. 2. Arizona is behind UCLA and Washington — in that order — in both polls.
We'll enter the season as an unanimous #⃣3⃣ in both major preseason polls!#BearDown https://t.co/FGSrSKPZaf— Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) January 26, 2021
Before the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arizona was 22-3. With the NCAA allowing players to retain an extra year of eligibility, the Wildcats are returning seven starters and their top-three pitchers: Alyssa Denham, Mariah Lopez and Hannah Bowen.
Arizona also brings back 2019 NFCA All-Americans, catcher Dejah Mulipola, who returns from her time with Team USA softball, second baseman Reyna Carranco, shortstop Jessie Harper, and outfielder Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza, along with the No. 1 recruiting class.
The Wildcats are expected to begin their season on Feb. 11, however the Pac-12 has yet to release a schedule.
