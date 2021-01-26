 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats enter softball season ranked third in both major preseason polls

031120-spt-ua softball-p1.jpg

UA’s Jessie Harper, left, and Alayna Hicks were part of one of the country’s best softball teams before the virus hit.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2020

In the eyes of voters in two major college softball polls, the Arizona Wildcats are the third-best team nationally — and the Pac-12 — entering the 2021 season.  

The UA will enter its highly-anticipated 2021 season ranked third in both the NFCA Top 25 and the USA Softball Top 25 polls. The No. 3 placement is the Wildcats' highest preseason ranking since 2011, when USA Softball ranked them as the top-ranked team while NFCA had the UA at No. 2. Arizona is behind UCLA and Washington — in that order — in both polls. 

Before the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arizona was 22-3. With the NCAA allowing players to retain an extra year of eligibility, the Wildcats are returning seven starters and their top-three pitchers: Alyssa Denham, Mariah Lopez and Hannah Bowen. 

Arizona also brings back 2019 NFCA All-Americans, catcher Dejah Mulipola, who returns from her time with Team USA softball, second baseman Reyna Carranco, shortstop Jessie Harper, and outfielder Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza, along with the No. 1 recruiting class. 

The Wildcats are expected to begin their season on Feb. 11, however the Pac-12 has yet to release a schedule. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

