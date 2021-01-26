Arizona Wildcats enter softball season ranked third in both major preseason polls

In the eyes of voters in two major college softball polls, the Arizona Wildcats are the third-best team nationally — and the Pac-12 — entering the 2021 season.

The UA will enter its highly-anticipated 2021 season ranked third in both the NFCA Top 25 and the USA Softball Top 25 polls. The No. 3 placement is the Wildcats' highest preseason ranking since 2011, when USA Softball ranked them as the top-ranked team while NFCA had the UA at No. 2. Arizona is behind UCLA and Washington — in that order — in both polls.