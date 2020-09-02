Arizona Wildcats land Salpointe Catholic softball standout Logan Cole

The Arizona Wildcats got off to a head start on its 2022 softball recruiting class when Tucsonan and Salpointe Catholic star Logan Cole committed to the UA on Tuesday.
Congratulations to our very own State Champion Logan Cole who has committed to @ArizonaSoftball. Can't wait to cheer you on down the street at Hillenbrand!BEAR DOWN🐻⬇️🌵 pic.twitter.com/jHiHsKXUcq— SC Softball (@schssoftball_) September 1, 2020
Before the 2020 season was shuttered due to COVID-19, Cole had a .610 batting average with 25 hits and six RBIs.
In Salpointe Catholic's run to the Class 4A state championship in 2019, Cole was second for the Lancers in batting average (.530), hits (44) and runs (36).
