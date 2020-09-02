 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats land Salpointe Catholic softball standout Logan Cole

Salpointe's Logan Cole holds onto for dear life as her inertia swings her around the bag while swiping second under the tag attempt by Gelndale Cactus shortstop Alynah Torres in the first inning of their game in the 4A state championships, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats got off to a head start on its 2022 softball recruiting class when Tucsonan and Salpointe Catholic star Logan Cole committed to the UA on Tuesday. 

Before the 2020 season was shuttered due to COVID-19, Cole had a .610 batting average with 25 hits and six RBIs. 

In Salpointe Catholic's run to the Class 4A state championship in 2019, Cole was second for the Lancers in batting average (.530), hits (44) and runs (36). 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

