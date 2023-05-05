The Arizona softball team continues to make things hard on itself with the postseason approaching.

After ending a lengthy league losing streak and taking a Pac-12 series last weekend, the UA dropped the opener of a three-game set against Cal by an 8-6 score Friday at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Arizona (27-23, 5-17 Pac-12) lost the opener against Oregon State last weekend before rallying, and the Wildcats will have to do it again to better position themselves for the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament.

After Acacia Anders' three-run homer gave the Golden Bears (32-17-1, 8-13-1) a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth inning, Allie Skaggs knotted the score with a solo home run, her team-leading 13th of the season.

The tie was short-lived, as the Golden Bears put up another three-spot in the sixth — with all three runs coming with two outs.

Izzy Pacho's RBI single to left made it 8-6 in the bottom of the seventh. Pinch-hitter Ali Ashner came to the plate with runners on first and second with one out. Ashner hit a harder grounder to third that turned into a game-ending 5-3 double play.

Arizona was 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Cal was 5 for 8. The Bears also hit 5 for 12 with two outs, while the Wildcats were 1 for 8.

Devyn Netz, who came on in relief in the third inning, allowed six runs on six hits in 4⅓ frames.