For the first time this season, sixth-ranked Arizona dropped a Pac-12 series.
Even worse, the Wildcats lost second baseman Reyna Carranco to a fluke injury that could sideline her for the rest of the season.
After sweeping their first five conference opponents and winning the series at Cal despite having its 21-game winning streak snapped, the Wildcats lost their second straight game to No. 3 Washington on Saturday, 3-1 at Hillenbrand Stadium.
Sunday’s series finale will be Arizona’s ninth game of the year against a top-10 team. From those games, the Wildcats have only managed one win — against reigning national champion Florida State in a series where UA lost two of three.
“I feel like our team is definitely prepared, it’s just a matter of executing when it most counts,” Rylee Pierce said. “It’s not really going to be five hits throughout the game, it’s going to be putting two together that really makes the difference.”
However, Saturday’s loss was a bit baffling.
Pierce fielded a play that should have been a force out at first and end the top of the first inning, but the first baseman didn’t get to the base in time — or have any backup to throw to. In the commotion, Washington’s Sami Reynolds, who had doubled to left-center previously, was overlooked and managed to sneak in with the Huskies’ first run.
“I think it was just kind of a weirdly placed hit and a little bit of miscommunication, but it happens,” starting pitcher Alyssa Denham said.
The bad luck continued into the bottom frame.
While chipping away at the ball during her at-bat, Carranco sliced a ball right into her hands. With a 1-2 count, the play was ruled a strikeout.
After the game, coach Mike Candrea said it looks like she injured both of her hands.
“As of right now, it’s a broken hand and a broken thumb — it got both,” Candrea said.
This is the second year in a row Carranco has suffered an injury during the Washington series — and both while facing pitcher Taran Alvelo.
Last year, Carranco was struck in the face by a 70-mile-per-hour fastball. She walked away with a concussion, broken nose and fractured right cheekbone.
She had surgery the following week, but only missed one series. This time, it seems Carranco may be out much longer.
The loss of Carranco could have major repercussions for the Wildcats. The junior is the team’s leading hitter, averaging .433 in 157 at-bats over 50 games.
Candrea filled the void on the lineup with Hannah Bowen.
Bowen, who only had 11 at-bats prior to Saturday, had mostly been utilized in the circle as a closer. But it seems as she may be the one to take over second base for the remainder of the season.
“Hannah’s a grinder — she’ll make adjustments, she’ll make a play,” Candrea said. “She’s prepared, but it’s tough to lose your leading hitter at a moment like this. It stings me a little bit. But we’ve got to move on and we have to continue to play.”
After that first inning, Pierce was able to recover and hit a home run to tie the game, 1-1 in the second.
“I’m just looking to help my team out,” Pierce said. “That was an unfortunate situation in the first — I didn’t feel unprepared, I just didn’t make the play how I should. I didn’t take the at-bat any different, I just wanted to have a good at-bat and do what I can for my team.”
Unable to make anything happen in the next couple of innings, Washington got the go-ahead runs in the fifth thanks to a two-run single to center.
In the seventh, Arizona looked to make a late-game comeback.
Hannah “Peanut” Martinez and Carli Campbell led off with singles to turn over the lineup, but Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza was struck out. Up next in the lineup, Bowen hit a pitch along the left-field line that could have scored at least one runner, but the ball fell a foot into foul territory.
She eventually flied out and Jessie Harper fouled out to end the game.
Candrea said the team has to find a way to embrace the big moments, whether offensively or defensively.
“I just feel like, right now, there’s times when the game got quick on us,” Candrea said. “Right now, we’re missing one hit, one pitch, one play. Against good teams and good pitching — you can’t do it.”