Arizona’s unbeaten run through the Pac-12 came to a surprising end against last-place Cal on Saturday, as the host Golden Bears won 1-0 in nine innings.
The fifth-ranked Wildcats (38-8, 16-1) had won 21 straight games coming in, but Lauren Espalin’s RBI single in extra innings gave Cal (26-24, 4-15) the victory.
Arizona's most recent loss was previously against then-No. 1 Florida State at Hillenbrand Stadium on March 10. The Wildcats had not lost a Pac-12 game since May 12 of last season at Stanford.
Alyssa Denham (11-3) took the hard-luck loss Saturday, allowing three hits while striking out nine in 8.2 innings. UA was held to only two hits and couldn't muster a run despite drawing seven walks against Kamalani Dung.
Reyna Carranco and Tamara Statman accounted for the Wildcats' only two hits, as UA left nine runners stranded on base.
The teams wrap up the three-game series at noon Sunday.