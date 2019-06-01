OKLAHOMA CITY — Eighth-seeded Alabama sent two teams packing from the Women’s College World Series during “Survival Saturday.”
The Crimson Tide knocked out No. 5 Florida by routing the Gators 15-3 Saturday afternoon, then ended No. 6 Arizona's season in the nightcap with a 2-0 shutout.
Alabama's 12-run victory over Florida tied for the third-largest margin in WCWS history. And the Crimson Tide wasn't done there.
Alabama kept the momentum rolling into the late-night elimination game — it didn't start until 10:38 p.m. local time — after rain and thunderstorms caused a three-hour delay early in the day.
Arizona was in the losers bracket after No. 2 UCLA rallied in late innings to win 6-2 on Friday. The Wildcats' season ends with a 48-15 record. Alabama will continue on to the semifinals, where it needs to beat top-seeded Oklahoma twice. UCLA and Washington will meet in the other semifinal.
"I think every team starts the fall wanting to get here," Wildcats junior Dejah Mulipola said. "That's kind of the goal of the season — to get to the last game. Unfortunately, we weren't able to do that. But going into my senior year, we know what it takes. The junior class knows what it takes to get here. So all we can do is lead the young'uns and get back here and win it next year."
Arizona starter Alyssa Denham struggled at times with her command, and Alabama freshman pitcher Montana Fouts made the Wildcats pay.
Denham walked two batters in the third after two scoreless innings. Alabama slugger Bailey Hemphill took advantage of the free bases and scored Maddie Morgan and KB Sides on a two-run double for the first and only runs of the game. Hemphill's hit was the first of the game for Alabama.
When Alabama and Arizona met in February during the Hillenbrand Invitational, Fouts threw a complete game while allowing only one unearned run. The Crimson Tide won that game 6-1.
In the two games Fouts threw against the Wildcats, she went 14 innings, allowed nine UA hits, struck out 17 and didn't allow an earned run. Saturday night marked only the second time this season that Arizona was shutout; the first — on April 27 in a 1-0, nine-inning loss at Cal — ended a 21-game win streak.
Arizona ace Taylor McQuillin took over in the fourth for Denham, who exited with two strikeouts, threw only 43 pitches and eventually took the loss. McQuillin had thrown a combined 278 pitches in Arizona's two previous WCWS games.
Even though she wasn't able to complete the game, Denham, a junior, said her first WCWS start was a good opportunity.
"Just as a team, as a whole, because now we actually know what we are working for next year," Denham said. "We've experienced it and now I think that it's going to light a fire under us to want to get back here next year."
The Wildcats had their best opportunity to score in the bottom of the fourth. Jessie Harper walked to start the inning, and Mulipola singled to center two at-bats later. Rylee Pierce drew a walk to load the bases with one out, but Reyna Carranco struck out and Hemphill speared a liner by Hanah Bowen to strand the bases loaded.
Mulipola, who earned NFCA All-American and Catcher of the Year honors on Wednesday, ended the top frames of the fifth and sixth by throwing out a runner at third and second, respectively.
Malia Martinez, who led the Wildcats with a .480 batting average in postseason play, was unable to get a hit Saturday. The only Arizona hits came from Mulipola (1 for 3) and Carranco (2 for 3).
The Wildcats seemed to have a legitimate chance at doing some damage in the bottom of the sixth, with the heart of their lineup in Harper, Malia Martinez and Mulipola due up. They went down in order with a foul out, pop out and strike out, respectively.
Pierce led off the Wildcats' final effort in the bottom of the seventh with a deep fly ball that was caught at the right field wall, just feet from Arizona's first run of the night. Carranco earned her second hit of the game, but was tagged out at second base on a fielder’s choice from the bat of Bowen. Hannah "Peanut" Martinez struck out for the final out, as the Wildcats saw their season came to an end.
McQuillin finished with six strikeouts while only walking one and giving up one hit in four innings of relief. The junior ace finished her first visit to the WCWS having thrown 18 2/3 innings while allowing seven runs — four earned — and striking out 18.
"We've been on both sides of the coin," coach Mike Candrea said. "I have no regrets. I love this team. I think this team has done everything that I've asked them to do. They have committed to the journey, committed to the process. Each and every day, they've become a family. They've taken care of each other. They understand what it takes to be a team and, to be honest with you, this is probably one of the most fun years that I've had coaching softball."