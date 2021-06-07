Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea retires after 36 years, 24 WCWS appearances and 8 national titles

By Year 3, Candrea’s Cats had qualified for the Women’s College World Series. Three years after that, the UA beat UCLA to capture its first national championship.

More titles came, with Arizona winning world series in 1993, ’94, ’96, ’97, 2001, ’06 and ’07. The Wildcats moved into the brand-new Rita Hillenbrand Stadium, which became a palace of the sport in the 1990s.

From 2000-02, Arizona won 70 consecutive home games. They won 45 straight from 1996-98.

Candrea stayed at the UA long enough to see the ballpark built, twice. The UA razed and rebuilt “Rita” in 2019, with hopes of keeping up with renovations throughout college softball, and it’s again one of the sport’s top venues. The Wildcats made the WCWS that year, their first trip to Oklahoma City in a decade. They were poised to return in 2020 before the season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Wildcats’ seven “super seniors” chose to return when given an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA — and so, too, did Candrea.

Candrea was under contract through 2022 as part of a deal that paid him $345,000 annually plus performance bonuses and 50,000 units in a master limited partnership.