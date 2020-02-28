Arizona Wildcats softball team beats No. 8 Alabama on the road

Arizona Wildcats softball team beats No. 8 Alabama on the road

  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats UA softball logo NEW 2020

The Arizona softball team got some revenge on the team that knocked it out of the Women’s College World Series last year, beating No. 8-ranked Alabama 2-1 on Friday night at the Easton Crimson Classic in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

No. 7-ranked UA (14-3) beat McNeese State 7-2 earlier in the day.

Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza drove in Jenna Kean with an RBI single in the top of the seventh to give Arizona the win over the Crimson Tide, which fell to 10-6.

Mariah Lopez stuck out nine the complete-game win. She allowed seven hits and walked one in improving to 8-2.

Earlier, Jessie Harper hit her sixth homer and drove in three runs in the win over McNeese State. Malia Martinez went 1 for 3 and drove in two. Alyssa Denham (6-1) went the distance, allowing two runs on three hits after carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

UA plays the same two teams Saturday, but in reverse order. The Wildcats face the Crimson Tide at 3 p.m. and then McNeese State at 5.

Saturday

Game 1: No. 7 Arizona (14-3) at No. 8 Alabama (10-6), 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Arizona (14-3) vs. McNeese State (15-4), 5 p.m.

Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News