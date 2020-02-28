Arizona Wildcats softball team beats No. 8 Alabama on the road

The Arizona softball team got some revenge on the team that knocked it out of the Women’s College World Series last year, beating No. 8-ranked Alabama 2-1 on Friday night at the Easton Crimson Classic in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
No. 7-ranked UA (14-3) beat McNeese State 7-2 earlier in the day.
Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza drove in Jenna Kean with an RBI single in the top of the seventh to give Arizona the win over the Crimson Tide, which fell to 10-6.
Mariah Lopez stuck out nine the complete-game win. She allowed seven hits and walked one in improving to 8-2.
Earlier, Jessie Harper hit her sixth homer and drove in three runs in the win over McNeese State. Malia Martinez went 1 for 3 and drove in two. Alyssa Denham (6-1) went the distance, allowing two runs on three hits after carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning.
UA plays the same two teams Saturday, but in reverse order. The Wildcats face the Crimson Tide at 3 p.m. and then McNeese State at 5.