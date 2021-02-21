Arizona Wildcats softball team finishes perfect weekend with rout of Southern Utah

Freshman Carlie Scupin, out of Tucson High, did just that, plating UA’s first two runs with a homer to left field in the second. Just like she had been for most of the week, Scupin swung ahead of the first pitch. Two subsequent changeups gave her the chance to slow down, and then, when she saw another hard pitch, she clobbered it.

It was a surreal moment, knowing a no-doubter like that would have brought all of Hillenbrand Stadium to its feet. Instead, with no fans in attendance, she trotted the bases in relative silence. Scupin, who has been committed to Arizona for seemingly forever, still took a moment to soak it all in.

“I had been struggling all weekend, just being out in front and jumpy to the ball,” Scupin said. “But I was most excited, because we took the lead at that point.”

Arizona fell behind when Josey White’s line drive clipped the right-field line, giving Southern Utah a 1-0 lead. After the hiccup, freshman and Ironwood Ridge High School product Devyn Netz was near-perfect, finishing with one earned run on three hits and five strikeouts.

The performance seemed to give Candrea confidence in Netz getting innings during big games later this year.